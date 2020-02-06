Sadhotra seeks reservation for wards of farmers, OBCs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior NC leader, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra said that after scrapping of special status and lowering down the State into two Union Territories, now in the name of rationalisation of reservation in jobs and professional colleges in Jammu & Kashmir is gross discrimination with children of farmers and border-dwellers.

While addressing farmers of Sarora in Marh Assembly Constituency, Sadhotra said farmers have been making a lot of contribution for the country and are said to be ‘Ann-Datta’ as about 80 per cent population of country is of farmers but their children are being neglected by rationalisation of reservation. Now, a big joke has been played with IB and LoC youth by clubbing both and enhancing only one per cent reservation i.e., 5 per cent, he added. He further alleged that rationalisation has been done without studying basic conditions on ground level or applying proper mind. “Due to wrong policies of BJP Government, farmers are suffering a lot and situation has come when children of farmers are least interested to adopt farming and want to do some job after getting education. As BJP Government is only doing lip service towards farmers, it is high time that farming should be made lucrative and incentives like reservation for children of farmers must be provided so that youth are encouraged to adopt farming,” he asserted. “Border dwellers are also feeling duped as earlier LoC youth were getting 4 per cent reservation and now, after clubbing IB youth with them, the reservation has been enhanced to 5 per cent with addition of 1 per cent only,” he said.

Sadhotra also expressed serious concern over the way SCs and OBCs are being treated. “Mere providing 4 per cent reservation to OBCs is the biggest joke. They are feeling deprived of their genuine and legitimate share of reservation which OBCs are enjoying in other parts of the country. What is fun of giving hollow slogan of ‘One Nation One Constitution’ if depressed classes of the society are not being treated in terms of reservation, as in other parts of the country. The sportsmen are also feeling deprived as they have been provided only one per cent reservation,” Sadhotra said.

He further demanded 5 per cent reservation for sportspersons, 10 per cent reservation for children of Kissans and 5 per cent reservation separately for IB and LoC youth besides providing reservation benefits to OBCs in J&K at par with others parts of the country.