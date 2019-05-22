Sadhotra holds BJP responsible for harassment of Mandal people

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior National Conference leader, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra held BJP responsible for harassment faced by people of Kirpalpur, Nandni and Chak Sardar Attar Singh in Mandal Tehsil due to anti-encroachment drive conducted by JDA.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Sadhotra said that residents of aforesaid areas are cultivating agricultural land for last more than fifty years and have constructed houses out of their hard earnings. It is unfortunate that Government is hell bent to demolish their houses and dispossess them from agricultural land under the garb of encroachment, he rued. Sadhotra reminded that National Conference is committed to provide shelter to poor and has never harassed people. NC has always severely dealt with land grabbers but it is unfortunate that Government is harassing poor people, he said.

“National Conference government during its regime once regularised 12 unauthorised colonies of poor people in one go so that they are not put to any trouble or inconvenience,” he said. Sadhotra said that Government should tighten noose on big land grabbers and small poor people should be dealt in a realistic way.