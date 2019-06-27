Sadhotra hails reservation to border dwellers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior NC leader, Ajay Sadhotra welcomed the bill introduced in the Parliament by the Central Government to provide reservation to International Border (IB) dwellers.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Sadhotra said that people living along International Border (IB) and LoC are facing same problems. “The people of International Border (IB) and LoC are second defence line on border. When our Army fights on border, the dwellers of border act as moral boosters of army,” he said.

Former Minster said that the Government should make necessary measures for providing essential facilities like schools, health care institutions, animal care institutions, potable water, electricity, irrigation water, sanitation, road connectivity and safe shelters, so that they may not feel any sense of any deprivation. Govt must insure the livestock of border dwellers, so that in case of any mishap, they can get adequate compensation, he suggested.

Sadhotra further said that the International Border (IB) and LoC residents should also be provided internet facility, so that youth of these sensitive areas can get connected with rest of the world. Govt should also initiate measures to fulfill its long pending promise regarding provision of 5 marla land to border dwellers at safer places, he maintained.