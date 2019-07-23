Sadhotra demands degree college at Mandal; Munsiff Courts at Marh, Mandal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Mandal Tehsil are facing lot of difficulties due to non availability of Degree College at Mandal due to irrational sanction of colleges by the Governor Administration and BJP government, alleged Ajay Sadhotra, former minister and senior leader National Conference, while addressing a workers meeting at Alora in Mandal Block of Marh Assembly Constituency which was organised by Madan Lal Bhagat and chaired by Bishan Dass, Naib Sarpanch, Suanjana.

Sadhotra asked the government to adopt realistic and rational approach while sanctioning degree colleges. The students of Mandal Tehsil in this age of heavy rush of traffic and frequent traffic jams, have to spend so many hours in reaching college and sometimes they reach too late, miss the classes and their time is also wasted and studies are disturbed, he said.

Keeping in view the problems of the students, Sadhotra appealed to the Govt to sanction a degree college at Mandal so that the precious time of the students is saved and studies are not disturbed in this age of competition. National Conference leader has also demanded for sanctioning of Munsiff Courts at Marh and Mandal in view of difficulties being faced by the common litigants to reach courts as due to frequent traffic jams, the litigants could not attend courts in time.

On the occasion, scores of BJP, PDP and Congress workers joined National Conference. Prominent among those who joined include Madan Lal Sharma, Deepa, Madan Lal Bhagat, Babbu, Kala, Sardari Lal, Tarsem Lal, Bitu Choudhary, Ashwani Kumar Sadhotra welcomed them and hoped their joining shall strengthen NC and the hands of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Bishan Dass Bhaga Sarpanch, Block Secretary, Khajoor Ram Bhagat, Sarpanch, Ch. Ajit, Charan Dass Bhagat, Karan Singh, Pawan Sharma, Tara Chand, Mohan Lal Sharma, Pardeep Sharma, Swaran Singh, Lajpat and Vijay Sharma.