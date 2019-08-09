Sadhotra condemns arrest of Farooq, Omar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior National Conference leader and former Minister, Ajay Sadhotra condemned the arrest of National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Sadhotra said that it is unfortunate that leaders of mainstream and premier political party, National Conference have been arrested. “Instead of taking mainstream political leaders on board, the BJP Government has arrested them. This is highly undemocratic and unprecedented,” he said.

Sadhotra further said, “BJP still loudly condemns arrests made during 1975 Emergency in the country but it is sad and unfortunate that the saffron party has created an emergency-like situation in the State especially in Kashmir, repeating history after 1975.” He demanded that Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and all other political leaders including former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti should be released before Eid.

Sadhotra further demanded that in Kashmir, medical emergency and other essential services should be restored/ allowed and relaxation in curfew be given, so that people could get eatables and other essentials. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal brotherhood at all costs.