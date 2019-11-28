Sad day in Parliament”s history: Rahul on Pragya hailing Godse

New Delhi: Calling BJP MP Pragya Thakur a “terrorist”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said her remarks hailing Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in the Lok Sabha marked a sad day in the history of Parliament.
Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja’s narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.
Hitting out at Thakur for her remarks in Lok Sabha, Rahul called her a “terrorist” and said it was a sad day in the history of India’s Parliament. (PTI)
