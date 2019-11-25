Sacred Heart College organises workshop

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sacred Heart College of Education, Paloura on Sunday organised a workshop on the theme ‘Psychological Testing in Teaching Learning’.

In the workshop, Prof Mubarak Singh and Prof Darshana Sharma were the Resource Persons from the University of Jammu.

Teachers and students from 18 Colleges of Education affiliated to the University of Jammu participated in the workshop. The programme started with lighting of ceremonial lamp by the resource persons along with Chairperson of the college, Rajni Bala. She also presented the welcome address.

In his lecture, Prof Mubarak Singh spoke on various aspects of psychological testing in teaching learning and how it is relevant in B.Ed curriculum.

The basic idea of the workshop was explained to the participants by Prof Darshana Sharma. This was followed by hands on experience on emotional intelligence test which included test administration, scoring of the test, analysis of the test scores and interpretations of the test scores.

Proceedings of the workshop were conducted by Nisa Sharma and Shilpa Rajput.

The vote of thanks was presented by Dr. K.K Tiwari, Principal of the College.

Certificates of Participation were distributed by Rajni Bala.