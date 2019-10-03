Sacred Heart College celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sacred Heart College of Education, Paloura celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with great enthusiasm in the college premises.

Managing Director of College, Hari Singh Chib was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Chib, while throwing light on contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, said that with every passing day world is realising the importance of Gandhi’s philosophy. “Gandhi’s philosophy is as relevant today as it was a century ago. His words and actions will continue to enlighten the world in future too. His firm belief in non-violent ways of working through the most tiring circumstances made him the ‘Father of Nation’,” he said. “The best tribute to the apostle of peace on his 150th birth anniversary therefore would be to rededicate ourselves to preserve his idea of India based on religious tolerance, equality, justice, love and compassion,” Chib added. K K Tiwari, Principal of the College said that Gandhi’s principles and values have faced changing and challenging conditions all these years, but continue to remain unbeaten and march ahead. He said that the simplicity, with which Gandhi ruled hearts of everyone, should be followed along with his other principles.

A number of students also spoke on the life history of Mahatma Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Hari Singh Chib also mourned untimely demise of Section Officer, Nageshwar Singh. He prayed to the God to give eternal peace to the departed soul and give courage to family members to bear this irreparable loss. He also remembered services rendered by Nageshwar Singh for development of college.