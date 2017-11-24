The hexagon appears as a frequent inspiration in religious artwork, stained glass windows of churches and many design motifs that man has mimicked.

Sacred geometry was broken down further into numbers, mathematical formulas and symbols.

Man then cleverly employed this geometry from nature and reproduced it in art, architecture, music and meditation throughout history.

In architecture, sacred geometry finds ample expression. It is used to design religious structures such as churches, temples, mosques and other hallowed spaces.

It is central to gothic cathedrals, the great pyramid and Stonehenge.

Temples designed on the basis of sacred geometry include the Madurai Meenakshi Temple, the Maha Meru Sri Yantra Temple in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Mahadev Temple in Khajuraho, Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar Temple, Borobudur Temple, Indonesia, Hindu Temples in Angkor Wat, and the Bahai Temple in Delhi (based on lotus geometry).

The distinguished al-Sabah Collection, is a fine specimen of sacred geometry in Islamic art. How the artists created an endless variety of geometric patterns is a marvel! Infinity is the key word here and it is also one of God’s unique attributes.

Sacred geometry works well with Feng Shui, the ancient Chinese art of designing living spaces.

In fact, feng shui, astrology, numerology and tarot all begin with a fundamental faith in sacred geometry.

The Mandala, the most admired symbol of Buddhist religion and art is another instance of sacred geometry. It is a geometric design representing the universe. Painting Mandalas is also an art and a healing exercise.

The Yantra, used in meditation by Hindus is a classic example of sacred geometry.

This is a geometrical pattern made of several concentric figures (squares, circles, lotuses, triangles and a point or bindu at the centre).

These shapes are believed to have a powerful quieting effect on the mind.

A lotus flower symbolises the chakra energy centres; a bindu (dot) signifies both the point of creation and the infinite cosmos; a triangle with an upward point, denotes masculinity; with a downward point, the triangle becomes a symbol of femininity.

A swastika signifies luck and prosperity.

The Sri Yantra is the oldest Yantra known and is the form of Devi or Shakti Herself. The Sri Yantra is considered to be one of the most powerful and effective Yantras as it is believed that it contains the strength of 432,000 devas!

