SAC reviews preparations for Panchayat, ULB polls, approves removal of pay anomaly of Clerical Cadre

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor, N.N Vohra reviewed the preparations for conduct of elections to the Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in the State.

K.B Aggarwal, Financial Commissioner, Housing and Urban Development Department; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; R.K. Goyal, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, Chief Electoral Officer; and Sheetal Nanda, Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, attended the meeting as Special Invitees.

The SAC reviewed all aspects relating to the preparations and conduct of elections which, interalia, include drawing up of schedules for the publication of latest electoral rolls; their updation and finalisation; publication of final electoral rolls; polling in Urban Local Bodies through EVMs; availability of EVMs and ballot boxes etc, to enable conduct of elections in September/October, 2018.

Governor directed the Chief Electoral Officer to finalise new Panchayat Halqas by August 2, 2018 for their notification, as may be required.

Governor observed that with the holding of elections to Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats across the State, the institutions of local self-governance will be revived resulting in their inclusion in the development process at the grassroots level.

In a significant decision, the SAC accepted the report of the designated Committee to remove pay anomaly of Clerical Cadre, who have been agitating for the same for more than a decade.

The acceptance of the demand has annual financial implications of around Rs 145 crore. The decision is expected to benefit the clerical cadre comprising around 25,000 employees across the State. This will also boost their morale for better service delivery and performing better at work.

In terms of the decision, Junior Assistants, Key Punch Operators (Planning), Assistant Compilers (GP Fund) presently in Level-2 will now draw pay in Level-4 w.e.f May 1, 2018.

Steno Typists, Compilers (GP Fund), Senior Assistants and Jr. Statistical Assistants presently in Level-4 will now draw pay in Level-5 w.e.f 01.05.2018.

Head Assistants, Statistical Assistants, Junior Scale Stenographers, Junior Legal Assistants (Law) and Senior Compilers (GP Fund) presently in Level-6 will now draw pay in Level-6B w.e.f 01.05.2018.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat Employees Union (JKCSEU) President Ghulam Rasool Mir hailed the government decision of removing pay anomaly of clerical cadre and other categories.

Mir said that this is a landmark decision which will benefit thousands of employees. “We are thankful to the Governor, his advisors and others for recognising our genuine demand pending for 22 years.”

He said that the decision will go a long way in strengthening their resolve to work with fresh commitment and dedication.