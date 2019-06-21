SAC privatizes power distribution in Jammu, Srinagar cities

Major initiative to ensure 24×7 power supply

Terminates several HEP contracts, bids; approves EPC mode for Karnah project

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the award of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Distribution Management System (DMS) under R-APDRP Scheme for Jammu and Srinagar cities to M/S G.E T&D India Limited at a cost of Rs.173 crore.

The establishment of SCADA/DMS is a major step towards realizing the vision of 24×7 Power Supply to all consumers in the twin cities. SCADA will enable setting up of reliable and “no manual touch” systems for system control / data collection and adoption of Information Technology in the area of energy accounting. It will reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and enable real time monitoring & control of Electric Distribution network, handling of loads while load shedding and restoration, plugging of pilferage points, supply of quality power, faster identification of faults and early restoration of power supply, proper metering, strategic placement of capacitor banks & switches and in proper planning and design of distribution network.

The SCADA project was sanctioned under R-APDRP by the Union Ministry of Power/Power Finance Corporation in the year 2011. The implementation of the project got delayed in view of poor response to the bidding process. With this step, implementation will speed up the vision of 24×7 power supply.

By another decision, the SAC terminated the EPC & PMC contracts for the 48 MW Lower Kalnai HEP, updation of the DPR and retendering of the balance works of the Project under EPC mode.

The 48 MW Lower Kalnai Hydel Project is a run of the river project in District Doda. The project was awarded on EPC basis in September, 2013 to M/s Coastal Projects Pro Limited and was scheduled to be completed in September, 2017. Due to poor progress work and listing of Coastal Projects in the insolvency list of RBI, the Management a Finance Sub-Committee, recommended termination of the contract and encashment of PBGs.

The Contract of PMC of Lower Kalnai HEP was awarded to M/S ICCS-Rodic Consultants Consortium which was to be completed within 48 months. In view of poor progress of the main EPC Contract, the PMC was asked to minimize its manpower deployment. Subsequently, the PMC demobilized their staff, handed over the records and formally closed their services in August, 2018.

The SAC accorded sanction to the termination of EPC Contract with M/s Coastal Projects Limited and termination of PMC Contract with M/s ICCS-Rodic Consultants Consortium as per the provisions of the Contract Agreement.

The SAC also approved revision of the DPR to exclude the work already executed and to include only the balance works, updation of the DPR to the present price level and retendering the balance works of the Project under EPC mode.

Further, the SAC authorized the Commissioner/Secretary, PDD/ Managing Director, JKSPDC to take the required action in this regard.

It also accorded sanction to the annulment of the bid process of 93 MW New Ganderbal HEP and initiation of the procurement process of the project afresh by JKSPDC.

The 93 MW New Ganderbal Hydro Electric Project was conceived as a run-of-the river scheme on Sindh Nallah, a tributary of river Jhelum. All the requisite clearances for the project have been obtained and compliances for clearance of the project by Indus Commission (Gol), made. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has accorded Techno Economic Clearance (TEC) to the project at an estimated cost of Rs.965.87 Crore including IDC and FC of Rs. 175.146 Cr. The appraisal was valid for a period of three years. The CEA has been approached for revalidation of the appraisal.

Earlier, a two stage bidding process was adopted for the selection of the EPC contractor for construction of the project in which HCC emerged as the successful bidder with a negotiated cost of Rs. 819.18 Crore. However, for a variety of reasons M/S HCC failed to implement the project.

As the LOI to M/s HCC was issued in pursuant to a Cabinet Decision, the proposal was placed before the SAC, which accorded approval to annulment of Bid Process and initiation of procurement process of the 93 MW New Ganderbal Hydro Electric Project afresh by JKSPDC in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The decision was taken in view of the resolution passed by the Board of Directors of JKSPDC in a recent meeting.

The SAC approved award of contract for EPC mode of execution of the 12 MW Karnah Hydro Electric Project (HEP) at village Pingla, Tehsil Karnah, District Kupwara to the L1 bidder, M/s Angelique-SAPU Consortium at the quoted cost of Rs 96.967 Crore with applicable taxes.

SAC authorized the Managing Director, JKSPDCL to execute all such documents and take such actions as may be required in this regard.

The completion time of the Karnah HEP is 42 months from the date of award of work which includes the time required for pre-construction activities including infrastructure works. The project will cater to the power demand of the area and will also be a source of their socio-economic upliftment.

The project is proposed to be funded with a debt-equity ratio of 70:30. While the debt requirement shall be raised from financial institutions/banks like PFC, REC and J&K Bank, the equity portion for the project i.e 30 per cent of the total project cost is proposed to be funded by the Government of India (Gol) from the Prime Minister Developmental Programme funds (PMDP). In case of any additional requirement of funds, same is proposed to be met from the internal resources of JKSPDCL.

The Karnah HEP is a run-of-river project with an installed capacity of 2 MW located on Owari Nag Nallah at village Haridal in district Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir state. The project was commissioned in 1991 but the scheme underwent forced stoppage many times in between September 1992 and July 2010 due to various reasons including damages due to earthquake of 2005, flash flood of 2010 etc. The project was finally made functional in July, 2011. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Karnah HEP was prepared in 2011-12 for enhancing the power generation capacity from 2 MW to 12 MW besides shifting the power house downstream by about 1.5 km near village Khudri. After a competitive bidding process, the Board of Directors of JKSPDC in its 74th meeting held on April 22, 2019 approved the award in favour of M/s Angelique-SAPU Consortium.