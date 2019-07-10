SAC orders expeditious recruitment, tendering process of transit accommodation for Kashmiri Migrants

Sets Dec 31 timeline for PDD to complete tendering of hydro, solar power in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday took stock of the status report submitted by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRR&R) regarding employment to Kashmiri migrants.

Pertinent to mention here is that 3000 posts of various categories were created under the Prime Ministers Re-Construction Package (PMRP) for Kashmiri Migrants in 2010. Selections against 2905 posts have been made till date.

Under the PMDP-2015, 3000 supernumerary posts were created out of which 2865 posts have been refereed, 1802 posts advertised and selection list against 914 posts issued.

SAC directed the department to ensure completion of pending selections under the PM Package by September, 2019.

As regards construction of transit accommodations for migrant employees in Kashmir valley, SAC directed the DMRR&R Department to complete the tendering process for the remaining transit accommodations by September, 2019.

The SAC also took note of the status report submitted by the Power Development Department (PDD) regarding development of Hydroelectric and Solar Power Projects in the State.

Pertinent to mention that SAC in February, 2019 had mandated the PDD to execute the Hydro and Solar Power Projects above 02 MWs and upto 2MWs to Science & Technology Department.

13 Small HEPs of 2MW to 10MW capacity with an aggregate capacity of 112.5 MW had been identified by JAKEDA for implementation through EPC mode under PMDP-2015. These projects are at various stages of bidding process.

The JAKEDA has allotted work for survey, investigation and preparation of DPRs 2 MW-10 MW capacities. The survey and investigation for 40 potential Hydro Power sites has been completed. The Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) has been finalized and DPRs are under preparation.

Also Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) for 4 locations in Basohli Tehsil, District Kathua with a cumulative capacity of 60 MW has also been prepared.

JKSPDC has initiated 20 Small Hydro projects in 2016-17 including 10 under PMDP-Phase-I, 10 under PMDP-Phase-II. These projects with aggregate capacity of 371.10 MW are at various stages of DPR preparation/tendering.

SAC also took note of the status of HEPs being implemented under the State Sector (9 projects of aggregate capacity 3584.5 MWs), Joint Venture (4 projects of aggregate capacity 3014 MWs) and IPP (12 projects of aggregate capacity 160.5 MWs).

SAC directed the PDD to complete the tendering process for all projects with capacity above 10 MW by December 31, 2019.

SAC also directed the PDD to complete the tendering process for 13 Projects in the range of 2-10 MW, whose DPRs have been prepared by December 31, 2019.