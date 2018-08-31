SAC meeting today

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The first meeting of the State Administrative Council (SAC) will be held on Friday with the new Governor Satya Pal Malik in chair.

The meet is scheduled to be held at 10:00 AM. The SAC is likely to take several decisions with regard to streamlining of the functioning of police and civil administration, which may entail several transfers and postings. However, sources said, the transfers are not included in the agenda. Importantly, the SAC will take first hand review of the security situation in J&K especially in the wake of police casualties.