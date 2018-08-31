SAC meeting today

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The first meeting of the State Administrative Council (SAC) will be held on Friday with the new Governor Satya Pal Malik in chair.
The meet is scheduled to be held at 10:00 AM. The SAC is likely to take several decisions with regard to streamlining of the functioning of police and civil administration, which may entail several transfers and postings. However, sources said, the transfers are not included in the agenda. Importantly, the SAC will take first hand review of the security situation in J&K especially in the wake of police casualties.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Robotics Knee Replacement—tested, proven & need of the hour: Dr Avtar Singh
Felt tremendously sad about Kelly Marie Tran’s bullying: John Cho
I get scared easily, says Shraddha Kapoor
Imtiaz Ali brings out the best in every actor, love to work with him: Pooja Hegde
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Cirque De Soleil give breathtaking closure to LFW Winter/Festive 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper