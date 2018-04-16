SAC grills Govt over non-implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The State Accountability Commission (SAC) subjected the officers of the Rural Development Department representing the State Government to a grueling two hours account rendering session on the status of the implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes being carried out in the State in wake of vide spread reports of non-implementation or shoddy implementation of six Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the State.

Taking stock of the work done by the Rural Development Department in implementing the Schemes, a Full Bench of the Commission comprising its Chairperson Justice B.A. Khan and Members Justice (Retd.) J.P. Singh and Justice (Retd.) Bashir A. Kirmani surveyed the status of implementation of all the schemes namely MGNREGA; Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (G); Swachh Bharat Mission (G); National Rural Livelihood Mission (UMEED), HIMAYAT; Integrated Water Shed Management Programme and Rurban Mission and found that much of the claims made by the Government were not based on the actual physical verification of the work done under these schemes.

SAC directed to furnish the record of the surveys conducted to identify beneficiaries under these schemes; details of the amount spent under each scheme identifying the beneficiaries and the locations; proof of the Job Cards supplied and the amount transferred to the beneficiaries’ Bank Accounts under each scheme; proof of the demand made under MGNREGA scheme by the beneficiaries from different areas of the State; whether any supervisory/monitoring mechanism was set up by the Rural Development Department to conduct any physical verification of the works under these schemes, if so, the particulars of such supervisory body be provided; list of the Ombudsman appointed in 22 districts with all their particulars to enable this Commission to summon them and obtain record and information on the physical execution of the various works under these schemes and details of the Social Audit Unit and its reports along with the personnel comprising such Social Audit Unit within four weeks.

The Commission also required the Govt to set up a supervisory mechanism of its own to report progress of the execution of works on weekly/monthly basis. In case of default, the Commission declared to direct setting up of such invigilatory mechanism by experts drawn from different fields who would report to the Commission every month.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Rural Development Department, Rakesh Kumar made a presentation before the Commission claiming that three Districts of Leh, Kargil and Srinagar and 34 Blocks, 284 Gram Panchayats and 418 Villages have been already declared ODF (open defecation free). He gave resume of all six Centrally Sponsored Schemes and stated that Rs 123 crore were allocated for Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) Scheme for 2017-18, Rs 165 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission and Rs 44 crore for National Rural Livelihood Mission.