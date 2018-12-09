SAC dispenses with oral test for selection of 400 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To fast track recruitment and bring in more transparency in the overall selection process, the State Administrative Council (SAC) the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved the proposal of dispensing with oral test for selection against the newly created posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons. The recruitment to these posts will now be done on the basis of written tests only.

Pertinently, the SAC in its meeting held on 12 September 2018 had accorded sanction to the creation of 400 posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department for selection through JKPSC in a phased manner.

The SAC had further asked the Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department to examine as to whether the recruitment against these newly created posts can be conducted on the basis of written tests only.

The fast-track and transparent recruitment to these posts will fulfil the long pending demand for regularization of Animal & Sheep Husbandry trial centres besides infusing fresh professional talent in the Department for maintaining health & welfare of animals, thereby, enhancing mutton, milk & poultry production in the State.