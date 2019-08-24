SAC defers hearing of cases fixed for Aug 29

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: According to the State Accountability Commission, the cases fixed on 29th of August 2019 before the Commission at Srinagar shall stand adjourned till 3rd week of October, 2019. New date of these cases will be communicated subject to administrative exigencies.
