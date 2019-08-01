SAC creates 54 posts for High Court, State Judicial Academy

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the creation of 21 posts of various categories in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir for the Administration, Management and the Recruitment Cell.

The posts include three posts of Registrar, three posts of Section Officer, three posts of Senior Scale Stenographer, three posts of Senior Assistant, three posts of Junior Assistant, three posts of Driver and three posts of Orderly with one each for the Administration, Management and the Recruitment Cell.

SAC also accorded sanction to the creation of 33 posts of different categories in the State Judicial Academy, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posts include one post of Assistant Registrar, one post of Accounts Officer, one post of Accountant-cum-Head Assistant, two posts of Jr. Scale Stenographer, two posts of Librarian, two posts of Library Assistant, three posts of Sr. Assistant, two posts of Steno-Typist, five posts of Jr. Assistant, three posts of Computer Operator, two posts of Electronic Gadget Operator, one post of Jamadar, four posts of Orderly, two posts of Chowkidar and two posts of Safaiwala.