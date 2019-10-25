SAC confirms Dr Sunanda as Principal GMC Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State Administration Council (SAC) headed by the Governor Satya Pal Malik approved appointment of Dr Sunanda Raina as the Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu.

Dr Sunanda Raina, after approval of the establishment committee constituted for the purpose and the Sate Administration Council led by Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, vide decision no 272/22/2019, dated October 22, 2019 and vide Government Order No 952- HME of 2019, dated October 24, 2019 has been appointed as confirmed Principal, Government Medical College Jammu, in the pay band of Rs 67,000-79,000 (pre-revised, now revised to level 15: Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100) with effect from March 13, 2017.

On hearing the news of Dr Raina’s confirmation, a wave of happiness went across not only among faculty members, Residents, MBBS and post-graduate students but also amongst staff of GMC Jammu and Associated Hospitals from top to bottom.

Pertinent to mention here that Dr Raina is the most popular teacher and faculty member amongst UG and PG students as well as amongst staff members of GMC Jammu. She has brought laurels to the institution and has already taken the institution to the highest level of academic excellence, state of art infrastructure besides initiating necessary measures for welfare of faculty, paramedical & allied staff as well as providing best patient care.

A graduate and postgraduate from GMC Jammu, Dr Raina has shown her dedication, commitment and passion towards duty by working selflessly day and night. She have many firsts to her credit including recognition and enhancement of MBBS seats, enhancement of PG seats, start of DNB courses completion of many challenging MCI infrastructural projects, expansion of emergency, State Cancer institute, Eye-bank, expansion and up-gradation of ICU, skill centers, spinal injury centre, maternity hospital, renal transplant centre, state of art swine-flu lab, upgradation and expansion of existing hospitals, upgradtion of Chopra Nursing Home besides face-lifting of GMC Jammu.