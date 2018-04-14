SAC asks Secy JKPCC about Minister’s competency

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Accountability Commission (SAC) on Friday asked the Secretary of JKPCC to find out whether the Public Works Department Minister Naeem Akhtar was competent to pass Order dated March 2, 2018 deputing General Manager of the Corporation Waqar Mustafa Shontu as the Managing Director of the Corporation.

A full Bench of the Commission comprising its Chairperson Justice B.A Khan and Members Justice (Retd.) J.P Singh and Justice (Retd.) Bashir A. Kirmani entertained two complaints received by the Commission in this regard from Association of Unemployed Engineers alleging that the Works Minister had no competence to pass aforesaid order and that he was paving the way to confirm Waqar Mustafa Shontu as Managing Director allegedly from the backdoor.

The Commission took cognizance of the matter and issued notice to the Secretary JKPCC to ascertain whether the Works Minister in his capacity as ex-office Chairman of the JKPCC could pass an order posting the General Manager Waqar Mustafa Shontu to higher position of Managing Director of the Corporation.