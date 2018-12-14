SAC approves Video-Conferencing as admissible method for presence of accused in trial

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved the ‘Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2018’.

Bill seeks to introduce use of Video-Conferencing as an admissible method for presence of accused in criminal trials.

This will ensure speedy trial and remand. It also reduces the requirement of security for taking accused from jail to courts.