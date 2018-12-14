SAC approves upgradation of 5 SDHs as District Hospitals

Share Share 0 Share

Creation of 158 posts of various categories approved

JAMMU:: The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik has accorded sanction to the creation of 158 posts of various categories for the up-gradation of five Sub District Hospitals (SDHs) to the level of District Hospitals.

Out of the 158 posts, 27 posts have been created for SDH Ganderbal, 23 for SDH Bandipora, 34 for SDH Samba, 35 for SDH Reasi and 39 for SDH Shopian.

With up-gradation of these Sub-District Hospitals to the level of District Hospitals, healthcare facilities at Samba, Reasi, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian will be further strengthened.