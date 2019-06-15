SAC approves ‘Special Pay’ for J&K High Court employees

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the grant of ‘Special Pay’ equivalent to 10 per cent of the basic pay in favour of the employees of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken following the recommendations of the Committee headed by Principal Secretary, Finance Department constituted vide Government Order No. 562-GAD of 2019, dated May 9, 2019.