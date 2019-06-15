SAC approves ‘Special Pay’ for J&K High Court employees

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the grant of ‘Special Pay’ equivalent to 10 per cent of the basic pay in favour of the employees of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was taken following the recommendations of the Committee headed by Principal Secretary, Finance Department constituted vide Government Order No. 562-GAD of 2019, dated May 9, 2019.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Junk food causing brain health to decline faster: Study
Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in ’83’
Artificial light during sleep linked to weight gain in women: Study
Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani welcome second child together
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are married
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper