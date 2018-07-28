SAC approves R&R Plan for 540 MW Kishtwar project, establishment of 4 ZSW Offices

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, N.N Vohra on Friday approved the Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) Plan for the Project Affected Families (PAFs) of 540 MW Kwar HEP on River Chenab at Tehsil Nagseni, District Kishtwar.

The total cost of the rehabilitation plan which has been formulated on the lines of Kishan Ganga Hydro Electric Project and PakulDul Hydro Electric Project and as per the recommendations of MoEFCC, GoI is Rs. 3583.41 lakh.

A total of 170.73 hectares of land from 3 villages is required for the project. A total of 63 families will be affected, out of which 29 shall be displaced.

The R&R Plan has many provisions for re-imbursement of Stamp Duty to PAFs for losing land and purchasing land, scholarship for children of PAFs, skill mapping, skill development programmes, financial assistance for house construction, loss of cattle shed, transportation charges, rehabilitation grants, subsistence allowance, pension for vulnerable affected persons, loss of shop/business, financial assistance for PAFs (STs), transportation of building material, personal belongings, cattle, transit accommodation allowance, grant of seeds, fertilisers, local area development activities and lump sum cost for land. Deputy Commissioner concerned will constitute a Committee which will ensure timely disbursements to all Project Affected Families (PAFs).

The SAC also accorded sanction to the establishment of four Zila Sainik Welfare Offices at Kupwara, Akhnoor, Reasi and R S Pura along with creation of eight posts for each Zila Sainik Welfare Office.

Presently, ex-Servicemen and their dependants in Akhnoor, R S Pura, Reasi and Kupwara, are required to travel considerable distances to visit the nearest ZilaSainik Welfare Offices at Jammu, Udhampur and Baramulla respectively, for availing various welfare services. By opening of these Zila Sainik Welfare Offices, the ex-servicemen and their dependants in these districts will be immensely benefited, as these offices would now be closer to their residences. The ZilaSainik Welfare Offices provide a range of services which can now be easily accessed by the residents of these places. The decision will directly or indirectly benefit over 75,000 Ex-Servicemen and about 3.85 lakh dependants.