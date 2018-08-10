SAC approves revised office timings

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here yesterday under the chairmanship of Governor, N N Vohra accorded approval to the change in the working hours in Government offices to be operational from November 1, 2018.

The decision was based on the recommendations of the Pay Committee on the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission and in furtherance of the decision of the State Cabinet in its meeting held on April 24, 2018.

From November 1, 2018, the office timings in the Civil Secretariat and offices across the State observing five-day week will be from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

The office timings in offices across the state observing six-day week except educational institutions will be from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM.