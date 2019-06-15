SAC approves re-organisation of Advocate General’s Office, Civil Litigation Wing

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) on Friday accorded sanction to the creation of 20 positions of Assisting Counsels in the office of Advocate General to assist the Law Officers.

The SAC also accorded sanction to the engagement of 120 Standing Counsels including (not exceeding) 40 each in Jammu and Srinagar Districts and two each for other districts. The Assistant Counsels will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 20,000 and Standing Counsels Rs 8,000.

With a view to addressing the litigation matters promptly and minimizing the scope of adverse orders against the State Authorities and rationalizing the number of Standing Counsels, the Law Department worked the reorganization proposal in consultation with the Finance Department.

Pertinent to mention that the State litigation is being contested in the High Court by a team of Law Officers headed by Advocate General and assisted by other Law Officers ie Additional Advocate General, Deputy Advocate General and Government Advocates at Srinagar and Jammu wings of State High Courts. Each Law Officer has been assigned Departments and he is responsible for contesting the cases for such Department.