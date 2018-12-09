SAC approves Nuclear Medicine Deptt for GMC Jammu to make SCI functional

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To strengthen the Cancer care services at the tertiary level, the State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the establishment of a separate Nuclear Medicine Department in Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu along with creation of 13 posts of various categories including five posts of faculty members, 03 posts of Registrar/ Medical Officer and five posts of Paramedical staff.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS)– “National Programme for prevention and control of Cancer, Diabetes, CVD and Stroke (NPCDCS)” sanctioned two State Cancer Institutes’ (SCIs) in J&K, one in SKIMS Soura and other in GMC, Jammu. SKIMS Soura has received the 1st instalment of Rs 47.25 Crore for establishment of SCI.

To make SCI functional at GMC Jammu, establishment of Nuclear Medicine Department was mandatory so that funds under various components of the scheme are sanctioned by the Government of India including for procurement and installation of PET Scan Machine in GMC, Jammu.

Establishment of a Cancer care service at GMC Jammu will enable the patients undergo tests and treatment within the State for which otherwise they had to travel outside State much to their inconvenience and incurring large travel and treatment expenditure.