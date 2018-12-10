SAC approves landmark decision to streamline J&K’s teaching cadre

Share Share 0 Share

Approves Bill to tackle Benami transactions; scraps oral test for selection of 400 Vet Surgeons

Jammu: In a landmark decision aimed at streamlining the teaching cadre in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the Chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik here has approved the action plan recommended by a committee set up three months ago.

The committee, constituted on August 13, was mandated to devise a comprehensive strategy to review issues of all school teachers in the school education department, including those funded under the ongoing centrally-sponsored scheme ‘Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’ and suggest possible solutions.

The SAC considered the departmental proposal based on the recommendations of the committee and broadly accepted the action plan proposed by the committee.

The decision would enable streamlining the cadre of Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers by transitioning them in the regular cadre of teachers and meeting the salary deficit of SSA and RMSA teachers, which is over Rs 1,400 crore per annum, out of the State budget.

Thus, all the teachers will get a regular monthly salary on time consequent to the assimilation of various cadres of teachers into one regular teaching cadre.

This would result in greater accountability, discipline and capacity-building of teachers and improve the quality of education in the State.

Over the years, school education department has been facing immense difficulties due to multiple cadres of teachers, requirement of additional funds to meet out salary of both SSA and RMSA teaching faculty and a host of other related issues, which were directly or indirectly impacting the quality of education in government-run schools and leading to chaos and confusion among the teaching fraternity.

The committee submitted its recommendations in the form of an action plan to the government.

The SAC approved the creation of a separate cadre of teachers which will get the pay scale of Rs 29,200-92,300 (L-5) seventh pay commission from September 1 in the school education department.

These posts would be filled up 100 per cent by selection out of regularised (ReT) teachers with qualification “graduate from any recognised university”.

This cadre of teachers is created exclusively for the purpose of adjusting ReTs and will gradually get extinguished or abolished over a period of time.

The School Education Department would amend the Jammu and Kashmir School Education (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2008 as may be required to give effect to this decision.

The committee will submit its report to the government within a period of one month.

The SAC also approved a bill to tackle Benami transactions.

Benami transactions are those which are made under a fictitious name, or the owner is not aware of the ownership of a property, or the person paying for a property is not traceable.

The Jammu and Kashmir Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Bill, 2018, is a comprehensive law aimed at tackling Benami transactions in the State.

It provides for creation of requisite administrative structure for enforcement of the law and empowers the designated authorities to attach and confiscate any property which is held to be Benami.

The penal provisions incorporated in the bill provide for imprisonment of not less than a year, which may be extendable up to seven years, for persons found guilty of Benami transactions.

Besides, a fine equivalent to 25 per cent of the market value of the Benami property can also be imposed.

In another decision, the SAC approved the proposal of dispensing with oral tests for the selection of 400 veterinary assistant surgeons.

The recruitment will now be done on the basis

of written tests only.

The SAC, in its meeting held on September 12, had accorded sanction to the creation of 400 posts of veterinary assistant surgeons in the animal and sheep husbandry department for selection through J&K Public Service Commission in a phased manner.

It had further asked the animal and sheep husbandry department to examine as to whether the recruitment against the posts can be conducted on the basis of written tests only.

The fast-track and transparent recruitment will fulfil the long pending demand for regularisation of animal and sheep husbandry trial centres besides infusing fresh professional talent in the department for maintaining health and welfare of animals, thereby, enhancing mutton, milk and poultry production in the State.

The SAC also approved the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill-2018.

The bill seeks to introduce such provisions in the Code of Civil Procedure, Samvat, 1977, which will help in the disposal of cases in a time-bound manner.

These provisions relate to fixing a time-frame for filing a written statement and forfeiture of right of defendant to file written statements after the prescribed period.

These modifications are aimed at speedy disposal of civil cases in courts which tend to linger on unnecessarily. Litigants will save time and costs.