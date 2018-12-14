SAC approves Jammu and Kashmir Transplantation of Human Organ (Amendment) Bill

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor, Shri Satya Pal Malik approved the‘Jammu and Kashmir Transplantation of Human Organ (Amendment) Bill, 2018’.

The Bill seeks to amend the various provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1997, to remove the difficulties faced by the State and bring the provisions of the State Act at par with the Central Act.

Some of the salient features of the bill include establishment of human organ retrieval centre, establishment of state human organs and tissues removal and storage network, maintaining of registry of the donors and recipients of the human organs and tissues, inclusion of grandfather, grandmother, grandson, granddaughter, as near relative in the definition clause, definition of “minor” and “transplant coordinator”, authorization of foreign national relative for transplantation, transplantation of tissue which would cover pellet injury, constitution of Authorization Committee, Hospitals engaged in removal, storage or transplantation of any human organ and tissue bank engaged in recovery, screening, testing, processing, storage, and distribution of tissues, inspection of tissue bank periodically, constitution of Advisory Committee to advise appropriate authority, powers of appropriate authority, registration of tissue bank, punishment for removal of human organ or tissues or both without permission from the authority, enhancement of punishment for contravention / violating of any of the provisions of the instant act and punishment for illegal dealing in human tissues.