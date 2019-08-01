SAC approves holding of JK Investor Summit-2019 from Oct 12 – 14

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the holding of JK Investor Summit, 2019 on 12th -14th October, 2019.

The opening ceremony will be held on 12th October at Srinagar, followed by (transit/ sightseeing) on 13th October and closing on 14th October at Jammu.

SAC also approved engagement of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) as National Partner for the JK Investor Summit- 2019 and execution of a MoU between Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) and CII for organization and management of the event.

The hosting of the JK Investor Summit will provide the State with an opportunity to showcase its strengths, strategies and potential.

Participating trade and industry organizations will come to know firsthand about the business friendly policies of the Government, assess infrastructure, natural resources, raw material and skill and un-skilled manpower available and identify business opportunities in the State.

It will present immense opportunities to develop contacts between State and business community and between local and outside business community. For the State like J&K, the Investor Summit will provide an opportunity to allay fear and apprehensions from the minds of outside trade and business community.

JKTPO initiated the process for engagement of National Partner, Knowledge Partner, Media Partner and Event Partner. Investor summits are being conducted regularly in other states. CII and FICCI do these kinds of specific event, have vast experience and have been associated with many states as exclusive National Partner including Gujarat, Uttarakhand, HP, Rajasthan etc. CII & FICCI gave a PPT to the Advisor (KS) and Industries & Commerce Department on 7th June, 2019.