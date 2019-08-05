SAC approves hike in honourarium of SPOs

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council which met here on Sunday under the Chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik approved increase in the honourarium to be paid to Special Police Officers (SPOs) of the State.

With the support of Government of India, the SAC approved an increase in the honourarium of SPOs of J&K Police according to which SPOs who have less than three years of service would now be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 6,000, while those who have completed three years of service would be paid Rs 9,000 per month.

Whereas, the SPOs who have completed five and 10 years of service would be paid Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 per month respectively.

Those who have completed 15 years of service would now be paid Rs 18,000 per month.

The huge jump in honourarium will benefit over 30,000 SPOs of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the State.

By another decision, the SAC also decided that the entire police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir will be given the Dress and Kit Maintenance Allowance directly in cash at significantly increased rates.

The allowance will also be given to Special Police Officers (SPOs) in the form of an honourarium.

The annual allowance being given to police personnel as Kit Maintenance Allowance was Rs. 40 per month to Non-gazetted employees and Rs.150 per month to Gazetted Officers.

According to the SAC decision, SSPs, SPs and DySPs of Jammu and Kashmir Police will now get Rs 10,000 per annum as Dress and Kit Maintenance Allowance in cash, while as the police personnel from the rank of Inspector to ASI will get Rs 7,000 per annum.

Similarly, Dress and Kit Maintenance Allowance to police personnel from the rank of Head Constable to Followers will now be Rs.6,000 per annum and SPOs shall be paid an honourarium of Rs. 3,000 per annum for their uniform.