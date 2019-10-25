SAC approves creation of buffer stock of transformers, poles at district level

Ex-gratia in cases of electrocution due to power supply lines hiked

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In a significant decision aimed at countering winter woes on account of power supply issues, the SAC has accorded sanction to the creation of district wise buffer stock of transformers and poles to meet any eventuality during the upcoming winter season.

SAC directed the Power Development Department (PDD) to procure 980 distribution transformers of different capacities and 6000 poles of different sizes for the purpose. The total financial implication is estimated to be around Rs 32.54 Crore.

The PDD is maintaining power supply to the consumers through a vast network comprising 33/11 KV Receiving Stations, 11 KV Lines, Distribution Sub Stations and LT Lines in 22 Districts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh divisions.

It has been observed that during the winter months, the transformer damage rate shows an upward trend due to which divisional workshops are overburdened. This results in avoidable delay in the repair of the transformers and consequent hardships and resentment among the public particularly living in remote and far-flung areas which at times leads to law and order issues for the district administrations. In order to provide the consumers uninterrupted electricity during winter season, it is essential to maintain sufficient stock of transformers, poles, conductors etc at the district level.

With a view to keep sufficient backup of transformers and poles at the disposal of the districts, SAC directed the PDD to maintain a buffer stock of 100 transformers and 500 poles for Srinagar and Jammu Cities, 50 transformers and 250 poles each for districts of Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Leh and Kargil and 30 transformers and 250 Poles each for the districts of Ganderbal, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipora, Samba, Reasi, Ramban, Doda and Poonch.

The creation of the transformer and pole banks at the district level will ensure speedy restoration of the power supply to the consumers besides substantially reducing the costs and time on account of transportation of the material at the time of emergencies during winter months.

In yet another significant decision, the SAC has approved enhancement in the ex-gratia in cases involving electrocution of employees of PDD whether regular, DRW/Casual Labour, Work Charged, Contingent paid etc, civilians or domestic animals coming in contact with power supply lines.

The ex-gratia on account of loss of life has been enhanced from Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 10 Lakh, total disability from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh and partial disability from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2 Lakh.

In the event of death of any employee, while discharging his bonafide and legitimate duties, the ex-gratia shall be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased. The payment shall be subject to the condition that the relief, granted by the Government under the Workman’s Compensation Act, shall be adjusted while making payment of the ex-gratia.

The ex-gratia shall be paid to the civilians, killed or injured, resulting in their partial or total disability, subject to the condition that the accident is not attributable to them.

The ex-gratia on account of death of cow, bull and horse has been enhanced from Rs 5000 to Rs 20, 000 and in case of Sheep / Goat from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000.

The ex-gratia shall be paid to the owners of domestic animals killed by electrocution.

The SAC accorded sanction to the creation of 105 posts (35 posts each) for Special Correctional Home Pulwama, District Jail Kupwara and District Jail Kargil.

The posts include one post of Superintendent Jail, one post of Deputy Superintendent Jail, three posts of Head Warder, ten posts of Warder, one post each of Assistant Surgeon, Medical Assistant, Lab Assistant, Teacher, Accounts Assistant, Head Assistant and Sr. Assistant, two posts of Jr. Assistant, one posts each of Warder Driver, Electrician, Plumber, Carpenter, Dhobi, Barber, Cook, Orderly, Nursing Orderly and two posts of Jail Safaiwala.

The creation of posts will improve the functioning and management of the Special Correctional Home Pulwama and the District Jail Kupwara and District Jail Kargil.

It also approved diversion of 663 Hectares of Forest land in various Forest Divisions of Jammu and Kashmir for undertaking developmental projects of urgent public importance in the road, power, drinking water, irrigation, education, railways, telecom, civil aviation and defense sectors.

The diversion of forest land was approved by SAC in pursuance to the recommendations of the 114th, 115th, 116th, 117th and 118th Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) Meetings held on July 17, September 25, October 3, October 15 and October 21, 2019 under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. A total of 198 forest land diversion proposals involving 663 Ha of forest land had been cleared by the FAC, on the specified terms and conditions.

Work on these projects could not commence till date due to pending forest clearances. Following the SAC approval, works on all these projects shall be started which will lead to completion of various important infrastructural projects thereby benefitting a large number of people living in remote and far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir by providing them drinking water, road and mobile connectivity, electricity etc.

SAC directed the Forest Department to ensure bare minimum felling of trees, undertaking compensatory afforestation over alternate land in lieu of diversion of forest land besides closely monitoring the works being undertaken in the forest areas to ensure preservation of flora and fauna. SAC emphasized on the transplantation of saplings and poles to the degraded forest areas and monitoring their growth closely till they mature.

SAC further directed the PW(R&B) Department to ensure that the road projects under PMGSY are completed within the timelines so that the objectives of these projects are realized.