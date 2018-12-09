SAC approves additional staff to augment Maternity Centre Zakura, Srinagar

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal MaliK approved creation of additional 14 posts of various categories including 02 posts of Medical Officers and 12 posts of paramedical /other staff to strengthen Maternity Centre Zakura, Srinagar to enable it to function on 24×7 basis.

There was a persistent demand from the public to make Maternity Centre Zakura, Srinagar functional on 24×7 basis. Accordingly, the Department started infrastructure development works at Maternity Centre Zakura under which a new building has been constructed which is nearing completion. However, the manpower shortage remained a concern and therefore, SAC approved the creation of additional staff for the said hospital so that the healthcare services are delivered effectively.

SAC also approved upgradation of the Sub Centre at Utterbani, Block Purmandal, Jammu to the level of Primary Health Centre (PHC) along with creation of nine posts of various categories including 01 post of Medical Officer and eight posts of Paramedical/other staff.

Utterbani is a religious place where large number of pilgrims visit throughout the year particularly during the Amavasyas (every month), Kumb Mela, Chetra Choudhas (annually) and Maha Shiv Ratri. On an average, 300-350 pilgrims visit the holy shrine on daily basis.

Owing to religious significance of the place and rush of pilgrims and public, there was a persistent demand from the locals to upgrdade the said Sub Centre to the level of PHC, which the SAC approved today.