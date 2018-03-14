SAC adjourns cases listed for March 14, 15

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State Accountability Commission (SAC) adjourned all cases listed before it for March 14 and 15, 2018.

An order issued by the SAC on Tuesday reads, “The Full Commission of State Accountability Commission could not assemble today due to the non availability of one of its Members Justice Bashir A. Kirmani who could not attend due to his personal difficulty. Consequently, all cases listed before the Commission for March 14 and 15, 2018 could not be taken up by the Commission and were adjourned.”

“These cases shall now be taken up by the Commission from April 10 to 12 2018,” the order said.