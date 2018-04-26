Saad Kirmani wins 8 Ball Pool Tournament

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Saad Kirmani emerged winner of 8 Ball Pool Tournament played at GO’s Mess Humhama, here on Wednesday, in the final, Saad Kirmani defeated Muzamil Ashik.
DIG Central Kashmir Range V.K Birdi, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, awarded Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 to winner and runner up respectively. SSP Budgam Tejinder Singh, ASP Budgam Majid Malik, DySP DAR DPL Budgam Rasiq Mir and other officers were also present. The tournament in which a total number of 32 individuals participated was organised by District Police Budgam.
