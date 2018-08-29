S P Malik’s governance will bring peace in J&K: Sodhi

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: S.S Sodhi, Chairman, J&K Intellectual Civil Society, New Delhi hailed the appointment of Satya Pal Malik as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir State.

In the meeting held here, the participants appreciated the step taken by the Central Government for deputing Satya Pal Malik as Governor J&K State.

Sodhi stated that the appointment of Malik will definitely help in bringing peace, progress and prosperity J&K State for which they have been craving since long because of his long rich experience, dynamic leadership, honesty, statesmanship and dedication to public service.

On behalf of all the members of the Society, Sodhi further expressed that they are always ready to help and support him for his good deeds and steps taken for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir State.