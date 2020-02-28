S N Shrivastava to be next Delhi police commissioner

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava will be the next Delhi police commissioner, officials said on Friday.
Incumbent Amulya Patnaik demits office on Saturday.
Shrivastava’s name has been finalised for the next Delhi police commissioner, a Union Home Ministry official said, adding that he would take charge from Patnaik. (PTI)
