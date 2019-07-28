Rydham guides Glamorous to ensure big win against Zaffar Club

Sports Reporter

POONCH: Sailing on superb batting display from young Rydham and Dunil, Glamorous Cricket Club registered a big 166 runs victory against Zaffar Club in the ongoing District Cricket Tournament being organised under the banner of J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) at Sports Stadium, here on Saturday.

Rydham, who was part of the J&K under-14 team to become first cricketer from the district to represent the JKCA, remained top scorer with 78 runs while Sunil contributed 74 thereby helped the side set a target of 311 runs for seven wickets in 40 overs. For Zaffar Club, Wazim and Majid were successful bowlers, who picked two wickets each.

In reply, Zaffar Club was bowled out half way for 144 runs in 24 overs to lose the game by a big margin of 166 runs. Waqar and Wasim were top scorers with 61 and 36 runs respectively.

Deepak Senior bowled extremely well taking away three wickets while Pawan and Deepak Junior shared two each.

Later, upcoming cricketer, Rydham was adjudged Man of the Match.

In this match, senior cricketer and member District Tournament Committee, Maqsood Ahmed was Special Guest, who interacted with the teams.

The match was officiated by the technical panel including R.S Toofan, Gurmeet Singh and Gurjot.