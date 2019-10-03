Rusted vehicles gutted in junkyard fire

State Times News JAMMU: Many rusted vehicles were gutted after a fire broke out in a junkyard here at Bagh-e-Bahu locality on Wednesday. On seeing fire, locals informed the fire department which rushed several fire tenders to the spot and doused the fire. Meanwhile, goods worth lakhs of rupees were perished during a devastating fire which broke out in hardware shop located here at Lakhdata Bazaar.
