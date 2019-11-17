Russian Federation holds International Conference on Buddhism

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: A four-day international conference on ‘Buddhist Civilization and Spiritual Heritage of the People of Eurasia: Oral and Written tradition in a historical and cultural context’ that commenced from Friday in Elista, Khurul of the Republic of Kalmykia in Russian Federation is being attended by historian and scholar Nawang Tsering Shakspo from the Centre for Research on Ladakh.

The four-day long conference is being attended by scholars from leading academic centers and universities of Russia, China, Mongolia, Japan, Korea, Iran, Germany, Hungary, etc as well as from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The conference is going to be an amalgamation of the scholars of the countries falling within the geography of Central Asia, where once Buddha Dharma flourished and Buddhist arts and craft are still visible. Buddhism in Russia has almost three hundred years of history and unlike any European countries, in Russian Federation three Republics including Buryatia, Tuvinion and Kalmykia have overwhelming followers of traditional that Mahayana Buddhism, the tradition moved into the Russian territory via Baikal Laka, more than three hundred years ago.

The conference will mark the 500 years of birth of the great Buddhist saint Tsongkhapa, the founder of Gelukpa sect and Zaya-Pandita, the Buddhist monk, whose name is associated with the glorious pages of the history of the Buddhism in Mongolia and Russia.

Nawang Tsering Shakspo is scheduled to present his paper “Buddhism in the context of globalization” during the Conference.