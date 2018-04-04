Russia says spy poisoning ‘grotesque provocation’ by UK, US

Moscow: The head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency said today the poisoning of Russian former spy Sergei Skripal in Britain was a “grotesque provocation” by the British and US security services.
“Even when it comes to the grotesque provocation with the Skripals that was crudely concocted by the British and American security services, a number of European countries are in no rush to unquestioningly follow London and Washington but prefer to look into what has happened in detail,” SVR chief Sergei Naryshkin said at a security conference. (PTI)
