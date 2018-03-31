Russia says Britain must recall more than 50 diplomats

Moscow: Britain has to reduce its diplomatic staff in Russia by more than 50 people, the foreign ministry said today, following an escalating row over an attack on a former double agent.
“Russia suggested parity. The British side has more than 50 more people,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Agencies.
Yesterday, Moscow gave London a month to cut the number of diplomatic staff in Russia to the same number Russia has in Britain. (PTI)
