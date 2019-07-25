‘Rural masses suffering due to absence of facilities’

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Er. Rydhampreet Singh State Executive Member and Co-ordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) during his visit to the border village of Mangnarh was informed by the people that they still craving for basic facilities. They said that the PHC sanctioned in their village is of namesake in the absence of authorized strength of doctors, staff and the medicines of the emergency nature.

Naib Sarpanch of the village Joginder Lal, Ex-sarpanch Durga Dass and Pradhan Isher Dass said that approach road to their village which was not black-topped for number of years is in shambles, adequate drinking water is not available and the people have to fetch the same from far off places.

Rydhampreet Singh said it is unfortunate that masses in rural hamlets are still struggling for basic facilities. He appealed to the concerned quarters to provide the aforesaid facilities in village Mangnarh.