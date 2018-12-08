Rural heritage interactive meet organised

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Jammu in collaboration with INTACH (Jammu Chapter) organised Rural Heritage Interactive meet here on Friday.

The meet was attended by officers of Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RD PR), Government of J&K, members of INTACH Jammu, Faculty members and students from Environmental Sciences and other allied departments from University of Jammu.

On the occasion, Sheetal Nanda, Secretary, Rural Development Department was the Chief Guest and Rehana Batool, Director General, presided over the function.

Chief Guest while speaking on the occasion emphasised that her thrust has all along been to seek priority on such conservation schemes and measures that are need based and beneficial to the rural community. She extended full support of her department in taking up conservation and revival initiatives for the natural heritage sites based on traditional methods and techniques.

The programme started with welcome address by Prof. R.K Rampal, Head, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Jammu.

S.M Sahni, Convener INTACH, Jammu Chapter introduced the theme of the meet and discussed in detail about the significance of natural heritage sites. He stressed upon the need for their revitalization and rejuvenation for maintaining ecological balance and to restore the history, culture and heritage of Jammu.

Dr Deepika Slathia, Department of Environmental Sciences, made a presentation entitled ‘Listing of Ponds, Bowlis, Stepwells, Chapparis from District Jammu’ a joint initiative by Department of Environmental Sciences and INTACH Jammu which included listing and mapping of traditional water-bodies along with their present condition and anthropogenic pressures on these sites.

The areas specifically discussed for conservation included Jandrah, Dansal, Kapotha, Old Vaishno Devi Route and various sites from Akhnoor area. Prof A.K Raina, in his expert lecture, made a special mention of effects of unplanned development on ecology of Mansar Lake.

Rehana Batool, in her concluding remarks, directed her department to prepare a pilot project proposal based on traditional conservation measures which can be later on replicated in different environments.

Aijaz Qaiser (ACD-Jammu) requested his department to take up initiatives involving eco-restoration methods instead of using conventional methods of development like concretization of these structures leading to their deterioration and degradation.

Others present during the occasion included SEs, XEns and other members of engineering department, BDOs from various blocks of Jammu, Dr Sanjay Sharma, Dr Piyush Malaviya, Dr. Meenakshi Khajuria, Vernika Gupta, S.S Rishab besides students and research scholars of Department of Environmental Sciences and various other departments of JU.