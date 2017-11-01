Rupesh, Kothari settle for bronze at WBL Billiards Meet

Leeds (UK): India’s Rupesh Shah and Sourav Kothari settled for bronze medals at the WBL Billiards (Long up) Championship.
Rupesh lost his semi-final to David Causier of England, where he fell short by 47 points to settled for third place.
Causier won 1250-1203.
In second semi-final, other Indian in the fray, Kothari also settled with bronze after losing to Multiple time world champion, Peter Gilchrist of Singapore 1250-432.
During the play, Peter made breaks of 105, 180, 138, 244, 141, 84, where Sourav could manage break of 209. (PTI)
