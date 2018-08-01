Rupee stable at 68.54 vs USD ahead of RBI policy outcome

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: The rupee recovered from early losses, trading steady at 68.54 against the American currency in late morning deals ahead of key RBI policy decision due later today.

The rupee inched a tad lower at 68.55 from yesterday’s closing level of Rs 68.54 at the interbank foreign exchange market here.

It slipped further to 68.60 before recovering to trade higher at 68.48. The domestic unit was trading stable at its overnight level of 68.54 at 1030 hrs.

The Indian unit hovered between 68.48 and 68.60 during morning deals.

The central bank is expected to maintain its neutral policy stance given the volatility in crude oil and food prices as well as inflationary concerns, a dealer said.

Overseas, the US dollar rose against its major peers in early Asian trade, while edging up on the yuan after a source said the White House was about to propose higher tariffs on USD 200 billion in Chinese imports, perhaps sparking a new round of trade hostilities.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex is trading higher by 36.76 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 37,643.34 at 1040 hrs. (PTI)