Rupee spurts 6 paise against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee was up 6 paise at 64.39 against the dollar in opening trade today, helped by stronger domestic equities.

Apart from selling of the American currency by exporters, forex dealers said the dollar’s weakness against other currencies overseas kept the rupee higher.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 12 paise to end at 64.45 on fresh selling of the American currency amid unwinding of long dollar bets ahead of release of key US macro data.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 194.68 points, or 0.58 per cent, to quote at 33,444.98 while the NSE Nifty climbed 46.15 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 10,311.80 today. (PTI)