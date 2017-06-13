Rupee slips to 64.45 against dollar in opening trade

Mumbai: The rupee today saw a subdued start with a loss of just one paise at 64.45 against the US dollar.
Strength in the dollar against other currencies overseas made the rupee keep a low profile.
Traders attributed the rupee’s fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks and a lower opening in the domestic equity market.
Yesterday, the rupee was down 20 paise to end at a one- week low of 64.44 amid concerns about a probable Fed rate increase.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 19.90 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 31,075.80 in opening trade today.
PTI
