Rupee slips 15 paise to 68.80 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee opened 15 paise weaker against the US dollar at 68.80 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange ahead of RBI’s monetary policy review beginning today.
Traders said fresh month-end demand of the US currency from importers and dollar’s strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit.
Global investors are also watching out for the US Federal Reserve meeting to decide interest rate.
The rupee on Friday closed almost flat at 68.65 against the US currency after a roller coaster trading session.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged 159.95 points, or 0.42 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 37,496.80 and NSE Nifty too scaled a new peak high of 11,309.35 in early trade today. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Katrina Kaif to star opposite Salman after Priyanka’s ‘Bharat’ exit
Limit intake of transfats to stay healthy: Dr Sushil
Will Smith is writing a book
Biopic should be made on real heroes, not reel: Akshay
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 29tH –– 04TH AUGUST 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper