Rupee slips 13 paise against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 13 paise to 64.65 against the US dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market due to appreciation of the American currency overseas.

Besides, a lower opening in the domestic equity market also weighed on the rupee, dealers said.

The rupee had closed yesterday at a near 20-month high of 64.52, firming up by 35 paise against the US dollar on massive unwinding of the American currency by exporters amid buoyant growth outlook by the Reserve Bank.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 164.32 points or 0.54 per cent to 29,763.02 in opening trade today.

PTI