Rupee rebounds 6 paise against dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee recouped by 6 paise to 63.45 against the US dollar in early trade today on fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid early gains in stocks.
Forex dealers said persistent inflows of foreign funds and weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the domestic unit.
Yesterday, the rupee had retreated from its near three- year high and ended lower by 14 paise at 63.51 against the US currency on fresh bouts of dollar demand amid concerns over the sluggish outlook for economic growth.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 134.73 points, or 0.39 per cent, to quote at an all-time high of 34,487.52 in opening session. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
”Padmavat” to release on January 25
Akshay not bothered with possible clash of Padman, Padmavati
Ansari wins Best Actor in TV Series – Musical/Comedy at Globes
Weekly predictions 07TH– 14TH JANUARY 2018
Jitendra for blending Cinema entertainment with aspirations of ‘New India’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper